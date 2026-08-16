/Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: PM Modi's Pahalgam reaction, Trump's Hormuz claim and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong reaction after the Pahalgam terror attack in a latest documentary. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to contain the Iran-US conflict continue amid escalating rhetoric and growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has clarified that contact through Qatar and Pakistan does not mean formal negotiations have resumed. I
In India, a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant criticised the Bar Council of India over its intervention in the NALSAR University of Law enrolment controversy, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students. Meanwhile, protests in Jharkhand have intensified, with students demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s resignation over alleged job and examination irregularities. The protesters have also urged the Congress to withdraw support from the JMM-led government, accusing the ruling alliance of playing politics over the issue.
In Tamil Nadu, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran has triggered a political controversy after allegedly making a personal remark targeting Chief Minister Vijay’s mother. Speaking at the BJP’s state headquarters in Chennai, Nagendran appeared to respond to recent political remarks by the actor-turned-politician.
As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi delivered his shortest Independence Day speech, making announcements aimed at students and young people while warning against what he described as “intellectual Naxals.” Meanwhile, a political row erupted over Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s reaction during the rendition of Vande Mataram.
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Jharkhand students’ protest entered its 23rd day on Saturday (August 15), with protesters demanding CM Hemant Soren’s resignation and accusing the ruling JMM-Congress coalition of playing politics with their careers. They announced plans to gherao Soren’s residence on August 20 and burn effigies of Soren and Rahul Gandhi across all 24 districts on August 16. READ MORE
Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday apologised to the law students after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant came down hard on him for intervening in the NALSAR University of Law enrolment controversy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 13th consecutive Independence Day speech, delivered on India's 80th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, primarily focused on a comprehensive seven-point reform framework called "Saptadhara" to propel India toward becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. For the first time in 80 years of celebrations, the national song Vande Mataram resonated from the Red Fort preceding the national anthem. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 80th Independence Day speech introduced the "Saptadhara" framework, targeting a developed India by 2047 with a focus on training 1 crore youth in AI and providing free online coaching for competitive exams to empower students from lower and middle-income families. Furthermore, the Prime Minister warned against the rise of "Dimagi Naxals" (intellectual Naxals), arguing that while armed Naxalism has declined, ideological subversion poses a new threat to national security.