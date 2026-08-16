/Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: PM Modi's Pahalgam reaction, Trump's Hormuz claim and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong reaction after the Pahalgam terror attack in a latest documentary. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to contain the Iran-US conflict continue amid escalating rhetoric and growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has clarified that contact through Qatar and Pakistan does not mean formal negotiations have resumed. I

In India, a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant criticised the Bar Council of India over its intervention in the NALSAR University of Law enrolment controversy, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students. Meanwhile, protests in Jharkhand have intensified, with students demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s resignation over alleged job and examination irregularities. The protesters have also urged the Congress to withdraw support from the JMM-led government, accusing the ruling alliance of playing politics over the issue.

In Tamil Nadu, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran has triggered a political controversy after allegedly making a personal remark targeting Chief Minister Vijay’s mother. Speaking at the BJP’s state headquarters in Chennai, Nagendran appeared to respond to recent political remarks by the actor-turned-politician.

As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi delivered his shortest Independence Day speech, making announcements aimed at students and young people while warning against what he described as “intellectual Naxals.” Meanwhile, a political row erupted over Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s reaction during the rendition of Vande Mataram.