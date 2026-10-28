Latest News Today Live Updates: As Israel votes, Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc leads with 56 seats against the opposition’s 48, with 66.2% of ballot boxes counted. Arab parties hold 16 seats, while three parties remain below the electoral threshold. Votes cast by soldiers and other double-envelope ballots are yet to be counted.

Serbian police shot dead a knife-wielding attacker outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade after a guard was targeted, outgoing Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said. Authorities classified the incident as a “terrorist attack”, raised the threat level and increased security at key locations.

Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has arrived in the United States after losing Sunday’s runoff election, CNN and The Washington Post reported. Both outlets, citing sources familiar with the matter, said he reached the US late Tuesday (October 27). His arrival location has not been disclosed.