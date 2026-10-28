/'Shouted Allahu Akbar, supported Islamic State': Man attacks guard outside Serbia's Israeli Embassy; killed

Serbian police has killed an attacker outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade after an officer was targeted, outgoing Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said. He described the incident as a “terrorist attack.” The assailant was allegedly with knives and attacked a guard outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. Interior Minister Dacic added that police were treating the incident as a "terrorist attack" and had raised the terror threat to the highest level and stepped up police presence at key locations.

According to Dacic, the attacker was a minor and had two knives. He attacked the member of the Gendarmerie and allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” or "God is great" in Arabic, according to reports. Dacic added that the police officer, who was slightly wounded to the face, killed the assailant in self-defence. The attacker was believed to be from the western Serbian town of Sabac, Dacic said. He also said that Serbia's security agencies has confirmed that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State group. Dacic said that "he kept the black flag in support of the Islamic State on his Instagram" account.