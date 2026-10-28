/Hegseth and Rajnath Singh review defence ties on ADMM-Plus sidelines

New Delhi: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, focused on reviewing progress under the Framework for the US-India Major Defense Partnership, signed by the two leaders on 31 October 2025 during the previous ADMM-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a post on X, Hegseth described the bilateral as a “great meeting,” noting that the two sides “celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Framework for our Major Defense Partnership and explored ways to strengthen cooperation.”

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Singh, in his own post, called the discussions “excellent” and said they had reviewed the 10-year framework’s progress, “driving strategic convergence across military technology, information sharing, and co-production.” He added that the “robust partnership continues to be a cornerstone for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.”

The 2025 framework is the latest renewal of a document that has structured US-India defence ties since 2005 and was previously updated in 2015. A US Department of War fact sheet described the latest version as “the most ambitious and wide-ranging document yet", aimed at strengthening interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, supporting maritime security, and deepening industrial collaboration, joint exercises and information sharing.