/Latest India and World News Today Live Updates: Trump knew about Jensen Huang's alleged China spy link, Pete Hegseth avoids impeachment, and more

Latest News Today Live: President Donald Trump was informed aboard Air Force One in May, while travelling to China, that the United States had obtained sensitive intelligence indicating that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was romantically involved with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, according to people familiar with the matter. The information was conveyed by Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio shortly before Huang joined the presidential delegation to Beijing at Trump's invitation.

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed US President Donald Trump's multi-billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against the BBC to move forward, rejecting the British broadcaster's request to dismiss the case. Trump has accused the BBC of misleadingly editing a documentary to make it appear that he was encouraging violence when he told his supporters to march towards the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.