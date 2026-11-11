/Latest India and World News Today Live Updates: Trump knew about Jensen Huang's alleged China spy link, Pete Hegseth avoids impeachment, and more

Latest News Today Live: President Donald Trump was informed aboard Air Force One in May, while travelling to China, that the United States had obtained sensitive intelligence indicating that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was romantically involved with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, according to people familiar with the matter. The information was conveyed by Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio shortly before Huang joined the presidential delegation to Beijing at Trump's invitation.
A federal judge on Tuesday allowed US President Donald Trump's multi-billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against the BBC to move forward, rejecting the British broadcaster's request to dismiss the case. Trump has accused the BBC of misleadingly editing a documentary to make it appear that he was encouraging violence when he told his supporters to march towards the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Republican leaders succeeded in killing a push in the House to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in a surprising show of unity from a battered party after last week’s midterm drubbing and prevented a humiliating vote for President Donald Trump. The leaders succeeded in convincing enough Republicans to show up to the vote despite big election losses and vote to refer the impeachment measure to a committee and take it out of floor consideration.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was reportedly alerted to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ties to a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence agent. The warning came before the Commerce Department cleared several Chinese companies to purchase Nvidia’s advanced processors, despite the potential national security concerns surrounding the relationship.
At least three people were killed, and three others were wounded after an SUV rammed into a group of street vendors and pedestrians in Los Angeles, the officials said on Tuesday night (Nov 10). The incident happened near a Metro entrance in the North Hollywood neighbourhood at around 5:55 pm when the vehicle hit at least five people.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was reportedly moved out of his home in the DC area to a military base following Iranian threats against his life. The move comes amid growing concerns within the US government over Iranian plots targeting current and former American officials. Meanwhile, reports earlier suggested that US military evacuated its aircraft from a Royal Air Force base in England on Monday (Nov 9) due to an Iranian threat.
A city bus plowed into more than 30 vehicles waiting at a traffic signal in Seongnam, south of Seoul, during Wednesday morning rush hour, leaving 57 people injured, officials said. The bus, driven by a man in his 60s, struck four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger vehicles before crashing into a traffic barrier and coming to a halt in the city's Bundang Ward at around 7:34 am. The collision reportedly stretched over a distance of approximately 100 to 150 meters.
Indonesian police detained more than 150 people following overnight clashes between protesters and security forces in Yogyakarta, a city southeast of the capital, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The violence erupted after demonstrations were held across several Indonesian cities on Tuesday over the government's handling of the economy, its response to devastating wildfires and stagnant wages. Police said around 100 people gathered near Yogyakarta's parliament building at approximately 8 pm, where they threw firecrackers, rocks and Molotov cocktails towards the building, according to a statement released on Wednesday.