World of Africa | 2022: Year of conflicts, coups & truce | Year Ender 2022

A trend of coups that began in 2020 in the region once infamously known as "the coup belt", continued this year. Armed conflict loomed large across the continent, especially in Somalia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Burkina Faso and Mali. While the Sahel and DRC may still see worsening of conflict, in the closing months of 2022 it finally appears that the conflict in northern Ethiopia may be coming to an end. This could set a precedent of paving the way for a successful and sustainable peace. Here's a look back at some of the wars that made headlines in Africa.