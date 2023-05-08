Women without hijab take part in marathon in Iran, Tehran calls for investigation
In light of a sporting event including women who were not wearing the required headscarf, the head of Iran's athletics federation resigned on Sunday, according to state media, as the Islamic Republic is stricter about enforcing the hijab laws. According to Iran's official news agency, IRNA, "Hashem Siami resigned from his post due to the controversies that arose from the endurance [running] race organised in Shiraz."