WION Climate Summit: Ugo Astuto, EU's envoy to India highlights what to expect at COP27 in Egypt

Mar 16, 2022, 02:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On the sidelines of WION Climate Summit, Ugo Astuto, the European Union's envoy to India talked about what to look forward to at COP27 in Egypt. #ClimateChange #WIONClimateSummit #WION
