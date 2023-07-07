US drones harassed by Russian jets

Three Russian fighter jets intercepted three US Air Force drones in Syria. US Central Command released a video of the incident, which shows the jets releasing parachute flares in front of the drones, ostensibly to block their view. Both the US And Russia are operating in Syria; the US. As part of the anti-Islamic State coalition, Russia is in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Here's more on the incident, the Russian su-35 fighters involved; and the role of drones in urban battlefields...