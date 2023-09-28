Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru's 'Off the record' show minutes before it began | WION Newspoint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Comedian Trevor Noah's Indian fans were in for disappointment after he cancelled his show in Bengaluru minutes before it was about to begin. Noah informed the fans that he would have to cancel the show because of bad acoustics and that it would have been impossible to go ahead.

