/South African factories lose ground: Chinese exports to South Africa rose 29% year-on-year

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 15:36 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 15:36 IST
South African factories are facing growing competition as Chinese exports to South Africa rise by 29% year-on-year. The surge in Chinese goods is raising concerns about pressure on local manufacturers, industrial production, jobs, and the competitiveness of South Africa’s domestic industries. This development highlights the growing trade relationship between China and South Africa and the challenges facing local businesses in an increasingly competitive global market.