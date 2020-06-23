Soaring demand and sagging spirits at casket maker in Peru

Jun 23, 2020, 09.15 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Business is booming at the Eternal Rest coffin-making shop in Lima, a sad turn of events for shop owner Genaro Cabrera who spoke of his distress at the pandemic that him churning out 30 caskets a day, up from a 30 a month before the coronavirus hit.