Siberian Tigers enjoy winters in Northeastern China

With another snowy winter in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin comes the best time to observe tigers at the Siberian Tiger Park, where the big cats are chasing a little winter romance. The Siberian Tiger Park is one of the best places in China to get a close look at tigers. From cute cubs to fierce tigers, they all have their fun in the snowy world. Visitors can find tigers playing, feasting in the snow, and searching for love as winter means mating time for these large animals. #WION #WIONNews #China #Tigers #SiberianTigerPark