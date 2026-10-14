/Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to Tihar jail

Two CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, have been sent to five days of judicial custody following their arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site. The protests centre on demands for electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list irregularities. Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have condemned the arrests, while Delhi Police has imposed restrictions on protest venues.