Rana plaza collapse - 10 years on big turning point, big lessons

It's 10 years this week since the Rana Plaza building collapse tragedy in Bangladesh. Over 1,100 garment factory workers were killed and thousands of others maimed for life as the 8-storey structure in the sprawling complex crumbled. The industrial disaster - among the worst ever - put the spotlight on working conditions for working class labour in developing countries. 10 years on, here's a relook at how much has actually changed on the ground.