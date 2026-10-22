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Punjab: Opposition accuses AAP government of failing to curb drugs
Punjab: Opposition accuses AAP government of failing to curb drugs
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 22, 2026, 22:06 IST
| Updated:
Oct 22, 2026, 22:06 IST
Opposition parties and central leaders have sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging that it has failed to curb the state's escalating drug menace.
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