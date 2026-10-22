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Punjab: Opposition accuses AAP government of failing to curb drugs

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 22:06 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 22:06 IST
Punjab: Opposition accuses AAP government of failing to curb drugs
Opposition parties and central leaders have sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging that it has failed to curb the state's escalating drug menace.

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