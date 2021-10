Pressure against the Kremlin's most prominent critic - Alexei Navalny is escalating. Navalny says that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist, but officially no longer regarded him as an escape risk. Navalny said on Instagram that he had been summoned before a commission at the prison, which voted unanimously in favour of the change of status.The Kremlin critic is currenly serving two and a half years in prison for parole violations.