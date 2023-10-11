Nigerian digitises old newspapers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
A nonprofit startup called archivi.ng (tag them on socials) is attempting to digitise every edition of every newspaper – 50 in all – published in nigeria since 1 january 1960, the year of independence from britain. The archive launched its first tranche of documents last september. Dozens of volunteers spent months scouring libraries and meeting with publishers to get copies of old papers.

