Music composers' income soars in 2022

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
In 2022, streaming music became the heavyweight champion, catapulting composers and songwriters to record-breaking earnings. A report by the international confederation of societies of Authors and Composers (cisac) revealed a remarkable 34% surge in digital royalties, reaching an impressive 4.2 billion euros.

