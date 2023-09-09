Morocco Earthquake: At least 296 killed, several injured by deadly tremors

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
At least 296 people have been killed after a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hit Morocco Friday night. The death toll is expected to rise significantly as we speak while the epicentre of the earthquake is recorded to be in the high mountains an area some 75 km away from Marakesh which is the fourth-largest city in the country.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos