'Learn from India...' Saudi prince Turki Al Faisal's message to Hamas amid war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Prince Turki Al Faisal criticised both Hamas and Israel. He said there are no heroes, only victims in the conflict. He compared the situation to India's independence movement in his speech at Rice University.

