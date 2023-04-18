Kissan GPT: Empowering Indian farmers with AI

The world of AI power chatbots continues to grow this time a new chatbot called Kisan GPT is in the news. Kisan in English means farmer as the name suggests the AI powered chatbot serves the Indian farming community India is an agricultural Powerhouse in other words a large population of the country works in the agriculture sector. This new AI tool GPT can come in handy and make the lives of farmers easier it's been developed by Pratik Desai he is a computer scientist. Desai has designed the chat GPT power chat Bots to assist Farmers with their agricultural queries the AI chatbot provides Farmers with personalized voice-based assistance for all their agricultural needs it can provide real-time advice on crop cultivation irrigation pest control and other farming related topics the AI tool can help farmers maximize their crop yields the perform the platforms user interface is said to be quite simple.