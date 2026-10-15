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Keralam: 32-year-old arrested for arson near Kochi synagogue

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 18:06 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 18:06 IST
Keralam: 32-year-old arrested for arson near Kochi synagogue
A 32-year-old man, identified as Eldo Paul, has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a nursery near a Jewish synagogue in Kochi, Kerala.

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