Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, will attend the gala together with other famous people and A-list stars to honour his legacy. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Visitors are requested to dress appropriately in remembrance of the designer's life and creative output. According to Choupette's agent and proprietor of My Pet Agency, Lucas Berullier, "She received the invitation." It's a celebration of Karl's legacy, and Choupette is undoubtedly a key component of that heritage, he explained.