Japan Funding Row: PM Kishida under scanner

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Based on recently revealed political financing reports from the Japanese government, it appears that a number of political organisations are funding Japanese Prime Minister Kishida by misreporting donations made in 2021. The reports come after it was recently discovered that other cabinet members had also been involved in inappropriate contribution management. It is further alleged that Kishida's fund management organisation and his support group also made other errors in declaring the names of donors and the dates.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos