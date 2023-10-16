Israel-Palestine war | Reports: Hamas commanders are training children to defend Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
The allegations are emerging that Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip are training school-aged children to defend the region even as Israeli troops prepare to storm the Gaza border and conduct a ground assault. An Israeli emergency responder unit claims that children near the age of 14 are being trained in weapon skills and Military drills. The allegations are according to pictures released by South First Responders.

