Israel-Palestine War: Nepal PM dials in Nepali students stuck in bunker in Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Nepal PM holds a conversation on the phone with Nepali students currently in a bunker in Israel. Israel's troops are still battling to clear out Hamas gunmen after they burst across the fence from Gaza. Reportedly, more than 300,000 reservists had already been activated in just two days.

