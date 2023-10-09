Israel-Palestine war: How did Israel’s revered intel agency Mossad miss what Hamas was planning?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
HAMAS fighters infiltrated Israel from land, air and sea. Over 5000 rockets fired within 20 minutes. An attack of this scale was not planned overnight but Israel’s famed Intelligence agency Mossad, one of the finest in the world – never saw it coming. Many are now questioning the country's revered intelligence agency Mossad. To discuss the events, and what’s to come next – we’re being joined live by Dr. Azriel Bermant, senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations Prague.

