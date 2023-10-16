Israel-Palestine war: Biden sends support, Netanyahu vows heavy response

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
With the US continuing its diplomatic outreach in the wake of Israel’s crackdown against Hamas, new reports now suggest President Joe Biden has been invited by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel on a solidarity visit. And amid Biden-Netanyahu's frosty ties, big question remains will Biden accept Netanyahu’s invite?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos