Israel-Hamas War: African youth unfazed by the war, seeks opportunities in Israel
Despite war, young malawians are turning to israel for work amid economic crisis at home. Young adults in africa are applying for jobs on israeli farms, many of which desperately need workers following the october 7th hamas attack. However five years ago, it was a different story, many african migrants were being chased out of the nation by force. Most of them seem to have forgotten the past and are willing to stay the course.