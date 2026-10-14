/Indian Army receives 450 Indigenous Nagastra-1R strike drones

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 20:06 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 20:06 IST
The Indian Army has received 450 Nagastra-1R loitering munitions in a single consignment, marking the largest one-time supply of such weapons from a single manufacturer. Delivered to the Pulgaon Ammunition Depot after successful pre-delivery inspections, the munitions were procured under an emergency purchase agreement to strengthen the Army’s precision-strike capabilities and operational readiness along strategic border sectors.