videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
India to inaugurate world's biggest office
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 15, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Bigger than the US' Pentagon, India's Surat Diamond Bourse is set for inauguration on Dec 17. India is now home to the world's largest office building.
trending now
The thickness of world`s biggest iceberg is..; Predictions from French astrologer
India to inaugurate world's biggest office
Jake Sullivan urges Israel to shift to a more targeted action
Hungary PM Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine, EU to open membership talks with Ukraine
Hungary PM Viktor Orban opposes billion dollar aid for Kyiv | WION
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: 19,000 Gazans killed since October 7th attack
Yemen Houthis attack ships in the Red Sea
Israel-Hamas war: Is Israel losing global support?
Israel-Hamas war: Who will take responsibility for Gaza?
Few US adults want a Biden-Trump rematch, says survey
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: 19,000 Gazans killed since October 7th attack
Yemen Houthis attack ships in the Red Sea
Israel-Hamas war: Is Israel losing global support?
Israel-Hamas war: Who will take responsibility for Gaza?