India Auto Sales: Factory maintenance shutdown impacted sales

Published: Jul 15, 2022, 12:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
There's a chip supply issue but cars are being launched every now and then, how are the situation going to pan out in the next few months? Listen in to this exclusive conversation with Shashank Srivastava, senior ED, Maruti Suzuki, India.
Read in App