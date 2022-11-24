LIVE TV

Gravitas: Young workers more comfortable with work from home?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:15 AM IST
A new study says Gen Z is more at ease with working from home. Younger employees find it easier to learn and grow than their more seasoned colleagues. Molly Gambhir tells you more.