Gravitas: Iceland wakes from 6,000-year slumber

Mar 23, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After lying dormant for 6,000 years, a volcano in Iceland erupted over the weekend. The 'minor' eruption has become a public spectacle than a public safety hazard. WION's Molly Gambhir gets you this report.
