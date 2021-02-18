Gravitas: Has Sri Lanka scrapped another deal with India?

Feb 18, 2021, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Has Sri Lanka scrapped another deal with India? Colombo has decided to re-acquire 99 oil tanks that were leased to Indian Oil. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka says there is no truth to these reports. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
