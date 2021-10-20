Gravitas: 'Give us Justice', Hindus in Bangladesh stage protests

Oct 20, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Hindus in Bangladesh are seeking Justice. Protests are being held in Dhaka to punish the culprits of recent killings. What action has the Sheikh Hasina govt taken? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
