/France's unrest raises a fundamental question about democracy and the limits of state power

As authorities prepare to deploy approximately 70,000 security personnel ahead of another weekend of demonstrations, the debate is no longer simply about controlling violence. It is also about protecting the right to peaceful assembly. President Macron faces legitimate security concerns. But the grievances driving public mobilisation — including the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services — require political answers alongside policing. Meanwhile, President Trump's attempts to link the unrest to immigration demonstrate how domestic crises can be repurposed for international political narratives. In today's edition of The Verdict on WION,we examine the balance between public safety, political accountability and democratic freedoms. A democracy must be capable of maintaining order without treating peaceful dissent as a threat.