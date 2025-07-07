Foxconn reports record Q2, but risks loom

Foxconn reported its highest-ever Q2 revenue, surging 15.8% to $55.54 billion, driven by booming demand in AI and cloud services. Despite the strong performance, the company has issued a warning over rising trade tensions and currency volatility. iPhone sales, in particular, are stagnating under foreign exchange pressure. Here’s a closer look at the numbers and the risks ahead.