Did Gotabaya Rajapaksa allow the easter bombing?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday denied allegations in a British television program that Islamic State-inspired extremists were used to carry out suicide bomb attacks in 2019 to create insecurity in the country and help him win election later that year.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos