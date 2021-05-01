COVID-19: World comes together to help India

May 01, 2021, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4,00,000 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32,00,000 mark, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
Read in App