COP26 Summit in Glasglow: Will the world succeed in averting climate disaster?

Nov 01, 2021, 03:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The COP26 climate summit is underway with the world leaders reaching Glasglow in the United Kingdom. The summit aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celcius.
