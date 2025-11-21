/British Police Chiefs Call Prostitutes ‘Sexual Entrepreneurs’

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 01:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 01:08 IST
In a controversial move, British police chiefs are referring to prostitutes as ‘sexual entrepreneurs’, sparking public debate about terminology, policing, and the framing of sex work in the UK.

