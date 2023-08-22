BRICS Summit 2023: India PM Modi to address Indian diaspora members in South Africa's Johannesburg

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in South Africa's Johannesburg for the BRICS summit. There is a lot of excitement in the Indian diaspora, who PM Narendra Modi will address later.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos