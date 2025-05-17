Breaking | India restricts Bangladesh garment imports to Kolkata, Mumbai seaports

India has issued a new trade directive sharply limiting the entry of Bangladeshi ready-made garments (RMG), a critical export for Bangladesh, to only two Indian seaports: Kolkata and Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. The move closes all land ports previously used for these imports, which are worth over $700 million annually, signalling a significant shift in trade policy. Watch in for more details!