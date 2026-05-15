/Trump-Xi meet marred by day of altercations: US media and Chinese security officers clash at Temple of Heaven - VIDEO

The US press and staff teams travelling with Donald Trump's motorcade during his China visit were held in a room at the Temple of Heaven for nearly half an hour. A video captured on the Fox News B-roll livestream shows them clashing with the Chinese security team, asking them to let them go as they are with the president and not to be separated. "It's just like you would travel with your president," an American reporter tells the Chinese officers. The clash over security and protocol happened when Trump and Xi Jinping went to the Temple of Heaven after the bilateral meeting. Chinese security refused to allow a US Secret Service agent to enter a specific area because the agent was carrying a firearm. This standoff delayed the movement of the press pool.

Temple of Heaven clash video

The most viral clash happened when Chinese officials locked the American press members in a holding room as the leaders were preparing to leave the Temple of Heaven. Footage shows American journalists shouting, "We gotta move!" and "We are missing history!" as they argued with guards. Chinese officers can be seen talking to each other about the situation.

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Language between the two sides became a barrier as the American media persons tried to explain that they were supposed to stay with Trump. "If you were arriving with Xi, and we told you, you couldn't leave with him, that's the issue," one of them said. Another can be heard saying, "We are in the motorcade with the President, do you not understand that?" They then decide to physically push their way out of the room, fearing being left behind as Chinese officials stood. One reporter was heard telling the group to be "gentle but firm" and "not to do what they did to us," referencing an earlier incident where a staffer was trampled.

US staff member fell down after Chinese reporters barged in

The first clash of the day between the two sides happened on Thursday morning at the Great Hall of the People before official talks began between Trump and Xi. Reports suggest that a group of Chinese state media reporters barged into the room where President Trump and President Xi were meeting. In the scramble, a White House staff member was knocked to the ground and stepped on. While she was not seriously injured, the incident set a tense tone for the rest of the day. This was followed by the altercation at the Temple of Heaven, where a Secret Security official was stopped from entering the premised because he was carrying a firearm.