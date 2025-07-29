/Rustom Bhagwagar arrested for child sex abuse: Delta pilot was arrested from plane soon after landing in San Francisco

It was chaos on board the Delta flight from Minneapolis as Homeland Security officials stormed the plane as soon as it landed at San Francisco International Airport. One of the pilots was arrested and taken away, leaving the other pilot, the crew and the passengers shocked. No one knew what had happened. Now, details emerging from the saga have revealed the identity of the pilot and his crime. According to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, the pilot was Rustom Bhagwagar, who was arrested on child sex abuse charges. Delta Flight 2809 touched down at about 9:35 pm, after which detectives from the sheriff's office, with help from Homeland Security Investigations, took the pilot into custody. The sheriff's office further stated that Bhagwagar faces five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age. Passengers on the flight shared photos and videos of the incident on social media. Also Read: Female American pilot caught boozed before flight during random alcohol testing in Stockholm

Passengers describe shocking scenes from inside Delta flight

The videos show federal agents walking down the aisle of the plane towards the cockpit to arrest Bhagwagar. "They stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane through the cabin doors located between first and coach," a passenger told The San Francisco Chronicle. The 34-year-old pilot, believed to be of Indian origin, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a bond of $5 million. Another passenger named Sarah described the incident as "shocking and unnerving" to CBS San Francisco, saying that after the first set of agents took Bhagwagar away, three more officers came up through the aisle to the cockpit and took away the copilot's luggage and personal effects. The DHS helped the officers gain access to the plane. Also Read: Mid-air scare for SkyWest Airlines: Unruly passenger tries to open emergency exit, threatens to kill flight attendant

Who is Delta pilot Rustom Bhagwagar?

“Anyone who commits depraved crimes against a child, including US citizens, will face consequences,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said. Bhagwagar is from Florida and was being investigated by the sheriff's office since April, according to the New York Times. News of a Delta pilot being arrested right after landing in San Francisco emerged earlier in the day, but details regarding the matter were not revealed. It was only known that Bhagwagar was taken away on matters linked to child sex abuse materials. However, his direct involvement in abusing the children was only revealed later on Monday night.