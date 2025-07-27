‘Death to Trump’: Threat by passenger forces Scotland-bound EasyJet flight to divert

An EasyJet flight from Luton, England to Scotland was forced to divert on Sunday (July 27) after a passenger reportedly made a bomb threat mid-air, triggering panic among passengers. A video circulating on social media appears to show the man standing in the aisle, shouting “Death to America” and “Death to Trump,” before yelling “Allahu Akbar,” an Arabic phrase meaning “God is great.”

In the footage, visibly alarmed passengers watch as the man continues his outburst. Moments later, several individuals are seen restraining him and forcing him to the ground. However, the credibility of the video could not be independently verified by WION.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, people took to the streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh to protest against US President Donald Trump on his five-day visit to Scotland on Saturday. In response, heavy security was also deployed following the protest while Trump played golf where he owns a golf resort. Suspecting any potential risks, including terrorism-related threats, a heavy police presence was also maintained outside the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire. In response, the Scottish police demanded support from other parts of Britain to heighten security, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Sky News.