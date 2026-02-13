/Epstein installed secret cameras, videos show women walking around him, with one kneeling down

Disturbing footage showing young women moving around Jeffrey Epstein in his Palm Beach home has emerged in the latest files released by the Department of Justice. The grainy videos were taken by hidden cameras which the paedophile had installed himself. An email exchange with a staffer in 2014 shows that the sex offender ordered a member of staff to install hidden video cameras at his Florida residence. The footage shows Epstein sitting at his desk in several instances. In one clip, a woman kneels by Epstein as he puts his legs on the desk. It is hard to identify anyone in the videos, except Epstein, because of their poor quality. Hidden cameras at his mansion are proof that the late financier was actively documenting compromising information about the powerful men who came to his place. According to the email, the aide told Epstein he would hide the cameras in tissue boxes. An email from 5 February 2014 has Epstein instructing the associate, "Let's get three motion detected hidden cameras, that record, thanks."

The aide replied, "Jeffrey, I already two purchased the Motion sensor camera from the Spy Store in fort Lauderdale yesterday, I charged them last night and figuring our (sic) how to work them as we speak … I'm installing them into Kleenex boxes now." The videos are undated. Notably, Epstein's victims claimed to the investigators that they feared they were secretly recorded by the paedophile. Some of them said that he had an extensive network of hidden cameras in his homes in Florida, New York, and other places. In 2005, a police raid at his Palm Beach home revealed a camera inside a clock in his office and another camera in his garage.

Epstein with girls in his office Photograph: (DOJ)

Secret cameras in Epstein's bedroom

According to The New York Times, he told officers that he had the cameras installed because he believed someone was stealing from him. In 2010, a detective also recalled the same reason in a deposition. In 2019, at least three surveillance cameras were discovered in Epstein's bedroom and other rooms in his New York townhouse. Feeds from the cameras were displayed on monitors placed in a ground-floor room that had a sign on the door reading "24 Hour Video Surveillance." However, federal prosecutors in New York told the FBI they had not found surveillance cameras anywhere else in the house, except the townhouse’s entryway.