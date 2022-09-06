IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 prediction: Who will win today's Super Four clash between India and Sri Lanka?

India topped their Group A and stormed into the Super Four in the Asia Cup before losing having an off-day against Pakistan on Sunday evening (September 04). In both sides' Super Four opening games, Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a thrilling contest at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. In a high-scoring affair, India were asked to bat first and rode on Virat Kohli's 44-ball 60 to post 181/7 before Mohammad Rizwan's 71 and Mohammad Nawaz's 20-ball 42 propelled Men in Green to a stunning win on the penultimate ball of the encounter.

With the defeat, India's journey at the Asia Cup has been dented. Rohit Sharma & Co. entered the tournament as favourites and had a fine start. They also fought hard till the last over versus Pakistan before losing the tie and a solitary defeat has pushed them on the back foot given the format of the tournament. They face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their next two Super Four clashes, a must-win by all means, and will hope to beat them both to enter the summit clash.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal to be dropped? India's predicted playing XI for must-win Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka

In terms of rankings, India (1st) and Sri Lanka (8th) are poles apart. However, the rankings don't matter one bit at this point of the tournament. The Dasun Shanaka-led Islanders had lost their tournament-opener to Afghanistan before turning the tides emphatically with two impressive wins over Bangladesh and Afghanistan (in their Super Four opener). Thus, the momentum has shifted in Sri Lanka's favour in no time and the pressure is now on Team India. In all scenario, expect another thriller on cards when India face Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening, at the same venue where they lost to Pakistan.

Match prediction for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup clash: Another good surface akin for batters will be on cards in the battle of two Asian heavyweights. The captain winning the toss will aim to bowl first and can expect to chase anything over 170-175. Will India bounce back in style and go past the Sri Lankans? Well, they will still be favourites given their balance and overall batting prowess.